Congress Finalizes 68 Nominees for Delhi Assembly Elections

In a significant development, the Congress unveiled five additional candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, increasing the total number of announced nominees to 68.

This latest list features notable figures like Surender Kumar from Bawana and former Union minister Krishna Tirath, reflecting the party's strategic positioning in key constituencies.

The election will see voting on February 5, with results expected by February 8, setting the stage for a crucial contest in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)