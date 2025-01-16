Left Menu

Congress Finalizes 68 Nominees for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress announced five more candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, bringing the total number of declared nominees to 68 out of 70 seats. Key candidates include Surender Kumar and former minister Krishna Tirath. Voting is on February 5, with counting on February 8.

In a significant development, the Congress unveiled five additional candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, increasing the total number of announced nominees to 68.

This latest list features notable figures like Surender Kumar from Bawana and former Union minister Krishna Tirath, reflecting the party's strategic positioning in key constituencies.

The election will see voting on February 5, with results expected by February 8, setting the stage for a crucial contest in the national capital.

