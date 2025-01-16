Left Menu

Global Reactions: Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

A phased ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been reached, promising regional stability and humanitarian relief in Gaza. The deal, praised globally, opens pathways for future peace and a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians. Key leaders vow to support its implementation and humanitarian efforts.

Updated: 16-01-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:35 IST
Negotiations have culminated in a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, drawing widespread international reaction.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal, emphasizing the return of hostages and a potential path to long-term peace and a two-state solution. President-elect Donald Trump highlighted efforts to ensure Gaza remains free from terrorism.

Key global leaders, including the U.N. Secretary-General, Turkish Foreign Minister, and various European heads of state, have voiced support for the deal, stressing the importance of humanitarian aid and regional stability. The international community looks forward to the agreement's positive impact on the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

