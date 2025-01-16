Global Reactions: Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

Negotiations have culminated in a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, drawing widespread international reaction.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal, emphasizing the return of hostages and a potential path to long-term peace and a two-state solution. President-elect Donald Trump highlighted efforts to ensure Gaza remains free from terrorism.

Key global leaders, including the U.N. Secretary-General, Turkish Foreign Minister, and various European heads of state, have voiced support for the deal, stressing the importance of humanitarian aid and regional stability. The international community looks forward to the agreement's positive impact on the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

