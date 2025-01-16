Cross-Party Diplomacy: Biden and Trump's Joint Effort in Gaza Ceasefire

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are both claiming credit for the newly established ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The negotiations, which took place over the past several months, saw involvement from both administrations, underscoring a rare moment of bipartisan diplomacy in U.S. foreign policy.

Trump swiftly credited his future administration for the ceasefire, citing it as a continuation of his peace-centric policy vision. Meanwhile, President Biden highlighted the crucial role of American diplomacy in orchestrating and finalizing the deal. Both leaders acknowledge the importance of continued U.S. support and involvement in post-ceasefire plans for Gaza.

The combined efforts of Biden's Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, and Trump's incoming envoy, Steve Witkoff, played a pivotal role in the negotiation process. The U.S. officials emphasized the necessity for cross-party backing of the agreement to ensure its stability and successful implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)