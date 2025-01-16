Left Menu

U.S. Aims for Swift Aid Influx to Gaza Post-Ceasefire

The United States aims to increase aid to Gaza to over 500 trucks daily following a ceasefire. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted efforts for a significant rise in deliveries, acknowledging it won't be immediate. The announcement underscores a commitment to support Gaza post-ceasefire.

Updated: 16-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has expressed its intention to significantly increase aid deliveries to Gaza in the wake of a newly established ceasefire. According to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, the goal is to surpass 500 trucks per day.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, speaking at a regular news briefing, emphasized the need for a 'massive infusion of trucks' to aid Gaza. He noted that while the increase won't be instantaneous, efforts are underway to meet this target.

This announcement came shortly after the ceasefire deal was reached earlier in the day, signaling a strong commitment from the U.S. to assist in the humanitarian efforts for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

