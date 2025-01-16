U.S. Aims for Swift Aid Influx to Gaza Post-Ceasefire

The United States has expressed its intention to significantly increase aid deliveries to Gaza in the wake of a newly established ceasefire. According to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, the goal is to surpass 500 trucks per day.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, speaking at a regular news briefing, emphasized the need for a 'massive infusion of trucks' to aid Gaza. He noted that while the increase won't be instantaneous, efforts are underway to meet this target.

This announcement came shortly after the ceasefire deal was reached earlier in the day, signaling a strong commitment from the U.S. to assist in the humanitarian efforts for Gaza.

