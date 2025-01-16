Senators Demand Transparency in Secret U.S. Trade Negotiations

In a rare bipartisan move, U.S. senators have expressed concern over covert negotiations involving the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai with Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. This develops as the Biden administration approaches its end, with Tai reportedly aiming to finalize binding agreements.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and Democrat Ron Wyden have spearheaded this demand for transparency, insisting any shifts in investor protections should receive congressional consultation. The secrecy, they argue, influences critical trade pacts including the USMCA and CAFTA-DR agreements.

While USTR officials remain unavailable for comment, lawmakers emphasize the potential impact on U.S. businesses, highlighted by the controversy surrounding the Vulcan Materials dispute in Mexico. There's growing unease across party lines about these backdoor dealings, with broad calls for Tai to ensure a clear, consultative approach moving forward.

