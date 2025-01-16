Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hamas and Israel's Historic Agreement

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, involving the release of hostages, amid a deadly conflict. The six-week ceasefire is set to begin on Sunday, with Israeli forces gradually withdrawing. The agreement aims to ease the humanitarian crisis and defuse regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant breakthrough has been made in the conflict between Israel and Hamas as both parties have agreed to a ceasefire set to commence on Sunday. This historic accord includes the release of hostages, a gesture expected to bring relief to both sides.

The agreement outlines an initial six-week ceasefire with a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The phased plan, negotiated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. backing, intends to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the 15-month conflict.

Local celebrations ensued in Gaza, while Israeli families of hostages expressed hope and relief. Despite ongoing airstrikes, the ceasefire is seen as a vital step towards defusing broader Middle East tensions and initiating Gaza's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

