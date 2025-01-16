Global Leaders React to Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
International leaders have welcomed a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire and hostage release. Various global leaders highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid and emphasized a two-state solution for lasting regional peace.
International leaders expressed relief following the announcement of a phased ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, bringing hope to the conflict-ridden Gaza region. The agreement, which includes a hostage release, has been widely hailed as a pivotal step towards stability.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal, emphasizing the opportunity for a credible path to statehood for Palestinians. Global allies echoed his sentiments, urging for increased humanitarian aid and the eventual realization of a two-state solution. The United Nations has pledged support for the implementation and monitoring of the ceasefire.
European and Middle Eastern leaders stressed the urgent need for rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and called for adherence to the ceasefire terms. The agreement is seen as a potential pathway to lasting peace, with leaders highlighting the importance of continued negotiations and regional cooperation.
