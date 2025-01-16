Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy in Farewell

In a poignant farewell address, President Joe Biden voiced grave concerns regarding an emerging oligarchy in the United States. He noted that extreme wealth and influence are coalescing, potentially endangering the core principles of democracy.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized the peril posed by a concentrated power elite, which jeopardizes basic rights, freedoms, and opportunities for all citizens.

Biden's cautionary remarks underscore a growing disparity in wealth and power, urging a closer examination of its impact on the American democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)