Left Menu

Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy in Farewell

In his farewell address, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the increasing concentration of power among wealthy individuals in America, warning that this trend poses a significant threat to democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 06:47 IST
Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy in Farewell
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In a poignant farewell address, President Joe Biden voiced grave concerns regarding an emerging oligarchy in the United States. He noted that extreme wealth and influence are coalescing, potentially endangering the core principles of democracy.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized the peril posed by a concentrated power elite, which jeopardizes basic rights, freedoms, and opportunities for all citizens.

Biden's cautionary remarks underscore a growing disparity in wealth and power, urging a closer examination of its impact on the American democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025