Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy in Farewell
In his farewell address, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the increasing concentration of power among wealthy individuals in America, warning that this trend poses a significant threat to democracy and fundamental freedoms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 06:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a poignant farewell address, President Joe Biden voiced grave concerns regarding an emerging oligarchy in the United States. He noted that extreme wealth and influence are coalescing, potentially endangering the core principles of democracy.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized the peril posed by a concentrated power elite, which jeopardizes basic rights, freedoms, and opportunities for all citizens.
Biden's cautionary remarks underscore a growing disparity in wealth and power, urging a closer examination of its impact on the American democratic fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Clears Thol Thirumavalavan of Hate Speech Allegations
Court Upholds FIR Against MP for Provocative Speech
For 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, PM Modi abused Delhi people and govt elected by them with massive mandate: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP govt in Delhi did many things in 10 years, BJP at Centre did not do anything that PM Modi could mention in his speech: Arvind Kejriwal.
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech