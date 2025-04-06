Victory for Free Speech: SK Brann Wins UEFA Dispute

Norwegian football club SK Brann triumphed in a significant legal decision concerning freedom of speech on Sunday, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturning a fine imposed by UEFA. The 5,000 euros penalty had been levied due to provocative messages chanted and displayed by fans during a women's Champions League match.

UEFA initially rejected Brann's appeal, maintaining that the messages were offensively provocative. However, the CAS sided with Brann, arguing that UEFA's rules should be aligned with fundamental human rights. Brann's president, Aslak Sverdrup, hailed the ruling as significant, reaffirming the importance of freedom of expression.

While UEFA acknowledged the CAS ruling, they disagreed with Brann's interpretation. Nevertheless, the decision underscores ongoing tensions over speech limits at sporting events and UEFA's commitment to public safety and orderly conduct during matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)