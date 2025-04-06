Victory for Free Speech: SK Brann's Triumph Over UEFA Fine
Norwegian club SK Brann won a significant victory for free speech after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled they didn't have to pay a fine imposed by UEFA. The fine was due to fans chanting 'UEFA Mafia', adjudged as a freedom of expression statement rather than offensive.
Norwegian club SK Brann has celebrated a landmark victory for free speech. This comes following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned a fine imposed by European soccer's governing body, UEFA. The fine was originally levied due to fans chanting 'UEFA Mafia' and displaying similar banners during a women's Champions League game.
Brann's appeal, initially rejected by UEFA, was upheld by CAS, which agreed that the chants were a satirical and power-critical statement, protected under freedom of expression. As such, the 5,000-euro penalty has been rescinded, marking a significant ruling in the context of fundamental human rights within sport.
UEFA has been ordered to cover Brann's legal costs, with a full verdict anticipated next week. This ruling is seen as a crucial endorsement of free speech amid global challenges to this fundamental right.
