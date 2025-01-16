Left Menu

Biden's Final Address: A Nation's Soul at Stake

In his farewell address, President Joe Biden voiced concerns about the rise of an 'oligarchy' and 'tech-industrial complex' in the U.S. Despite stepping down, he highlighted his achievements and expressed hope for America's future. Biden's speech marks the end of his five-decade political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 07:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden delivered a farewell address from the Oval Office on Wednesday, raising alarms about the emergence of an 'oligarchy' of the ultra-wealthy in America. He compared this to President Eisenhower's warning about the military-industrial complex, stressing a similar threat from a burgeoning tech-industrial complex.

Biden's address aimed to counter negative perceptions of his presidency, as he wrapped up his term in office. In a significant diplomatic achievement, he announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, highlighting his administration's role in securing peace in the Middle East.

Biden's departure from the White House will not be as he initially envisioned after withdrawing from the reelection race. He now prepares to cede power, reflecting on unfulfilled promises but also emphasizing his lasting impact on domestic policies. His farewell acknowledges both his personal journey and the nation's challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

