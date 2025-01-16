Left Menu

Biden's Farewell: Warning of Oligarchy and Tech-Industrial Complex

In his farewell address, President Joe Biden warned of an emerging oligarchy of the ultra-wealthy and a tech-industrial complex that threaten democracy and Americans' rights. The address marked Biden's final opportunity to highlight these concerns and his peaceful transfer of power amid ongoing domestic challenges.

In a decisive farewell address, President Joe Biden issued stark warnings about the emergence of an oligarchy of ultra-wealthy individuals and a tech-industrial complex undermining democracy and citizens' rights in the United States.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized the dangers of concentrated power and wealth shortly before handing over power to President-elect Donald Trump. He drew parallels to President Eisenhower's cautionary words about the military-industrial complex and called for vigilance in protecting American freedoms during times of rapid change.

Biden's speech, tasked with cementing his legacy after 50 years in public service, came as influential tech moguls rallied behind Trump. The outgoing president highlighted his commitment to a smooth power transition and suggested constitutional amendments to mitigate presidential immunity.

