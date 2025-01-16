Biden Warns of Emerging Tech Oligarchy at Farewell Address

In his farewell address, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about the rise of a tech oligarchy, drawing a parallel to Dwight Eisenhower's historic caution against a military-industrial complex. Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden highlighted the dangerous concentration of power among tech billionaires.

Biden noted the potential threat of a 'tech industrial complex' dominating American democracy, echoing Eisenhower's concern about the military's influence. Although not naming individuals, Biden's caution extends to figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg who are set to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.

Biden emphasized the evolving landscape, where social media firms wield influence unchecked, as misinformation spreads. He called for a cautious approach to harnessing artificial intelligence, advocating for American leadership in ensuring AI development remains safe and democratic.

