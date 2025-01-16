Left Menu

Biden Warns of Emerging Tech Oligarchy at Farewell Address

U.S. President Joe Biden, in his farewell address, cautioned against the emergence of an American oligarchy shaped by powerful tech billionaires. He expressed concerns about the influence and control these figures wield, comparing it to the military-industrial complex warned against by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1961.

In his farewell address, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about the rise of a tech oligarchy, drawing a parallel to Dwight Eisenhower's historic caution against a military-industrial complex. Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden highlighted the dangerous concentration of power among tech billionaires.

Biden noted the potential threat of a 'tech industrial complex' dominating American democracy, echoing Eisenhower's concern about the military's influence. Although not naming individuals, Biden's caution extends to figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg who are set to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.

Biden emphasized the evolving landscape, where social media firms wield influence unchecked, as misinformation spreads. He called for a cautious approach to harnessing artificial intelligence, advocating for American leadership in ensuring AI development remains safe and democratic.

