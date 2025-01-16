Tragic Incident: Local Leader's Life Cut Short
M R Ravi, a 70-year-old local Congress leader and executive committee member of the Alappuzha District Congress Committee, died after being hit by a speeding private bus near Poochakkal. The incident, which occurred during Ravi's morning walk, has led to a rash driving case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:39 IST
A local Congress leader was killed in a tragic accident near Poochakkal on Thursday, authorities reported. M R Ravi, aged 70, served as an executive committee member for the Alappuzha District Congress Committee.
While out for a morning walk, he was struck by a private bus speeding along the road. The accident took place around 7 am as he stood near a bus stop, according to Poochakkal police.
Ravi succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver, hoping to deliver justice for the loss of the respected local figure.
