Tragic Incident: Local Leader's Life Cut Short

A local Congress leader was killed in a tragic accident near Poochakkal on Thursday, authorities reported. M R Ravi, aged 70, served as an executive committee member for the Alappuzha District Congress Committee.

While out for a morning walk, he was struck by a private bus speeding along the road. The accident took place around 7 am as he stood near a bus stop, according to Poochakkal police.

Ravi succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver, hoping to deliver justice for the loss of the respected local figure.

