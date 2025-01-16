Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Nepal Over Government Ordinances

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended government ordinances amidst strong opposition from political parties. The ordinances, aimed at ensuring good governance and development, were approved by President Ramchandra Paudel. Opposition parties accused the government of bypassing parliamentary procedures, urging for the winter session's immediate convening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:53 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Nepal Over Government Ordinances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the face of mounting opposition from Nepal's political parties, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has staunchly defended his government's decision to introduce a series of controversial ordinances.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Oli asserted that the ordinances were the result of thorough consultations with experts and political leaders, emphasizing their necessity for ensuring good governance and promoting development.

Despite assurances of coalition agreement on the ordinances, opposition leaders criticized the government for sidestepping parliament and demanded the immediate start of the winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025