Political Tensions Rise in Nepal Over Government Ordinances

In the face of mounting opposition from Nepal's political parties, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has staunchly defended his government's decision to introduce a series of controversial ordinances.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Oli asserted that the ordinances were the result of thorough consultations with experts and political leaders, emphasizing their necessity for ensuring good governance and promoting development.

Despite assurances of coalition agreement on the ordinances, opposition leaders criticized the government for sidestepping parliament and demanded the immediate start of the winter session.

