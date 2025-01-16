Political Tensions Rise in Nepal Over Government Ordinances
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended government ordinances amidst strong opposition from political parties. The ordinances, aimed at ensuring good governance and development, were approved by President Ramchandra Paudel. Opposition parties accused the government of bypassing parliamentary procedures, urging for the winter session's immediate convening.
In the face of mounting opposition from Nepal's political parties, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has staunchly defended his government's decision to introduce a series of controversial ordinances.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Oli asserted that the ordinances were the result of thorough consultations with experts and political leaders, emphasizing their necessity for ensuring good governance and promoting development.
Despite assurances of coalition agreement on the ordinances, opposition leaders criticized the government for sidestepping parliament and demanded the immediate start of the winter session.
