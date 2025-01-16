Left Menu

Trump's Return Sparks Global Human Rights Concerns

Human Rights Watch warns that Donald Trump's return to the White House could further threaten global freedoms, highlighting potential assaults on migrant rights. Concerns also rise from Biden's actions in Gaza and international authoritarians emboldening. The HRW annual report exposes global rights challenges and pockets of resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST
Trump's Return Sparks Global Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House has sparked warnings from Human Rights Watch about potential dangers to freedoms both domestically and abroad, according to Executive Director Tirana Hassan.

The New York-based organization released its annual World Report, critiquing rights practices in over 100 nations, with Hassan expressing particular concern over policies like Project 2025, which could target migrant rights and encourage global authoritarianism.

The HRW report also criticizes outgoing President Joe Biden's arms support to Israel amid the Gaza conflict, questioning his legacy on civilian protection. It highlights a broader trend of rising authoritarianism in regions like the Sahel and Russia, despite some resistance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025