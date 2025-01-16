Trump's Return Sparks Global Human Rights Concerns
Human Rights Watch warns that Donald Trump's return to the White House could further threaten global freedoms, highlighting potential assaults on migrant rights. Concerns also rise from Biden's actions in Gaza and international authoritarians emboldening. The HRW annual report exposes global rights challenges and pockets of resistance.
Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House has sparked warnings from Human Rights Watch about potential dangers to freedoms both domestically and abroad, according to Executive Director Tirana Hassan.
The New York-based organization released its annual World Report, critiquing rights practices in over 100 nations, with Hassan expressing particular concern over policies like Project 2025, which could target migrant rights and encourage global authoritarianism.
The HRW report also criticizes outgoing President Joe Biden's arms support to Israel amid the Gaza conflict, questioning his legacy on civilian protection. It highlights a broader trend of rising authoritarianism in regions like the Sahel and Russia, despite some resistance globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
