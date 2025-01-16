Congress Unveils Bold Promises for Delhi: A Transformative Agenda for Residents
The Congress party has promised a series of ambitious benefits, including a Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and 300 units of free electricity, if it wins power in Delhi. Announced by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, these proposals aim to tackle economic burdens and political corruption.
The Congress party has unveiled a sweeping agenda for Delhi residents, pledging a series of transformative benefits if elected to power. Among the standout promises are a Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits that encompass essentials like rice and sugar, and the provision of 300 units of free electricity. This announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a press conference, flanked by key party figures including AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.
Reddy criticized the ruling powers, suggesting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have failed to deliver substantive improvements to the national capital. Linking Kejriwal to a liquor scam, Reddy urged Delhiites to bring about change by voting Congress into power. Yadav emphasized that the promises were shaped by public feedback from the party's Delhi Nyay Yatra, highlighting their commitment to addressing local grievances.
The Congress plans to implement these promises, including new initiatives like the 'Mehangai Mukti Yojana' and 'Free Bijli Yojana', within the first cabinet meeting if victorious. The party also projected additional proposals such as financial aid to women and educated unemployed youths, pushing for meaningful support and transparency, with polling scheduled for February 5.
