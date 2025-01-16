Left Menu

Starmer Strengthens UK-Ukraine Alliance Amidst Rising Challenges

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Ukraine to emphasize robust security support through a 100-year partnership, amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict with Russia. Conversations focus on peacekeeping troops, NATO membership, and economic recovery, as UK aims to solidify ties while countering Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:53 IST
Keir Starmer

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine on Thursday to deepen security ties with the embattled nation. Starmer pledged Britain's support amid escalating tensions with Russia, offering Kyiv a robust 100-year security partnership and underscoring Britain's unwavering alliance with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Amidst the tense talks, punctuated by an explosion resulting from a Russian drone being shot down, Starmer emphasized that the UK stands ready to explore practical steps to ensure Ukraine's security and independence. However, details on specific measures were not disclosed, leaving many questions unanswered regarding how these guarantees will unfold.

As Ukraine grapples with its three-year struggle against Russian forces, the newly announced treaty aims to boost military cooperation and strengthen economic and cultural ties. With opposition from some Western nations over troop deployments and NATO membership, Starmer stressed the critical need for Ukraine to be prepared to counter future Russian aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

