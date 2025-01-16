Divided Opinions: BJP Slams AAP Over Delhi Excise Policy Stance

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of prioritizing the interests of the liquor mafia. This comes after remarks by AAP's Chief Minister Atishi, who endorsed the implementation of Delhi's scrapped excise policy, during a TV9 Bharatvarsh interview.

Atishi defended the policy, stating that it has led to increased revenue and transparency in several states. The BJP, however, condemned this stance, with senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad deeming its potential implementation a 'shame' for India. Concerns linger about the political motivations and implications behind the policy.

The charges against AAP intensify amidst ongoing legal battles involving key party figures, including Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, a violent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has drawn public attention, raising further criticism from the BJP over the AAP's governance in Delhi.

