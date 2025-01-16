Left Menu

BJP Questions Kejriwal's Income Surge

The BJP has raised concerns over a significant increase in the income of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, which allegedly rose 40 times from his declared salary as an MLA. The AAP defends Kejriwal, highlighting his modest lifestyle and criticizing the BJP for inconsistencies in rival Parvesh Verma's wealth figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:16 IST
BJP Questions Kejriwal's Income Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday questioned the dramatic surge in the income of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming it is perplexing since Kejriwal asserts his sole income source is his MLA salary according to his election affidavit.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal declared an income of Rs 44,90,040 for 2020-21, which is nearly 40 times his income from 2019-20. The AAP retorted, defending Kejriwal's financial integrity by citing his simple lifestyle without personal property or luxury vehicles.

Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, the AAP highlighted the wealth of Kejriwal's New Delhi seat opponent, Parvesh Verma, whose assets purportedly amassed to Rs 89 crore. The AAP demanded transparency from the BJP about the substantial increase in Verma's wealth over a five-year period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025