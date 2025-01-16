BJP Questions Kejriwal's Income Surge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday questioned the dramatic surge in the income of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming it is perplexing since Kejriwal asserts his sole income source is his MLA salary according to his election affidavit.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal declared an income of Rs 44,90,040 for 2020-21, which is nearly 40 times his income from 2019-20. The AAP retorted, defending Kejriwal's financial integrity by citing his simple lifestyle without personal property or luxury vehicles.

Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, the AAP highlighted the wealth of Kejriwal's New Delhi seat opponent, Parvesh Verma, whose assets purportedly amassed to Rs 89 crore. The AAP demanded transparency from the BJP about the substantial increase in Verma's wealth over a five-year period.

(With inputs from agencies.)