The Kejriwal Effect: A New Era of Development and Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized Arvind Kejriwal's initiatives like schools and hospitals during AAP campaigns in Delhi. Criticizing BJP and Congress tactics, Mann urged voter support for AAP's development agenda in upcoming elections. He highlighted the necessity of political reform inspired by Kejriwal’s governance model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:42 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took the campaign trail by storm on Thursday, putting the spotlight on Arvind Kejriwal's transformative efforts in Delhi. Mann showcased schools, hospitals, and free utilities as the AAP's return for the trust from Delhiites.

During significant roadshows in Delhi's Ghonda and Gandhi Nagar constituencies, Mann delivered a clarion call against both the BJP and Congress, accusing the BJP of vote-buying tactics and dismissively predicting Congress's continued silence in the upcoming elections.

Mann made a compelling plea for voter allegiance to the AAP, emphasizing the success of Kejriwal's initiatives, including Mohalla Clinics and employment schemes, as pivotal to Delhi's future. As the state prepares for elections on February 5, with results on February 8, the message is clear: align with AAP for sustained progress.

