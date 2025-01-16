Left Menu

Bessent's Warning: America's Looming Spending Crisis

President-elect Trump's Treasury pick, Scott Bessent, highlighted America's looming spending problem, cautioning that the current financial strategies might not suffice in future crises. Addressing the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, he compared the situation to past challenges faced during wars and economic downturns.

Updated: 16-01-2025 22:09 IST
Bessent's Warning: America's Looming Spending Crisis

Scott Bessent, recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Treasury Department, cautioned on Thursday about the nation's ongoing spending problem. He emphasized that, even in the absence of war or recession, the U.S. is limiting its financial options for future crises.

During his address to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Bessent expressed concern over the country's financial strategy. "Throughout history, from the Civil War to the recent Covid epidemic, the Treasury Department has played a crucial role in safeguarding the country's interests," he stated. "However, under current conditions, replicating such efforts could prove challenging."

Bessent's remarks underscored a pivotal issue facing the incoming administration: how to effectively manage national spending without compromising the government's capacity to respond to unforeseen crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

