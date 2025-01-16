Blinken Confident Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared confidence on Thursday that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would commence as planned on Sunday, even amid an unexpected complication.

Addressing a news conference for the last time in his role, Blinken noted ongoing discussions with U.S. negotiator Brett McGurk and Qatari officials to iron out the remaining details.

"In a negotiation as complex and tense as this one, encountering a last-minute glitch isn't exactly unexpected. We are currently working hard to resolve it," Blinken stated.

