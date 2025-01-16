Blinken Confident Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence that a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will start as scheduled on Sunday, despite last-minute challenges. He worked with U.S. negotiator Brett McGurk and Qatari officials to address lingering issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared confidence on Thursday that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would commence as planned on Sunday, even amid an unexpected complication.
Addressing a news conference for the last time in his role, Blinken noted ongoing discussions with U.S. negotiator Brett McGurk and Qatari officials to iron out the remaining details.
"In a negotiation as complex and tense as this one, encountering a last-minute glitch isn't exactly unexpected. We are currently working hard to resolve it," Blinken stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Diplomacy Clash with China: A Call for Democratic Unity
Kim Jong Un Welcomes New Year with Daughter, Diplomacy in Focus
IDF Faces Unprecedented Soldier Losses Post-Hamas Attack
Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks