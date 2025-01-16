AAP Stages Protests Against BJP's Alleged Disrespect to Purvanchalis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched widespread protests in Delhi on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of insulting the Purvanchali community. This move comes after controversial comments were made by BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, which targeted AAP MLA Rituraj Jha during a heated television debate.

These protests saw AAP workers and Purvanchali community members demonstrating across all 70 Assembly segments of Delhi. Observers noted the intensity as protesters chanted slogans, burned effigies, and demanded an official apology from the BJP.

In response to the controversy, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh condemned the BJP's alleged pattern of disrespect towards the Purvanchalis, highlighting past instances of derogatory labeling. Singh asserted that the community would reverse the insult through their votes, ensuring the return of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)