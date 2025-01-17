Supreme Court Blocks Bolsonaro's Passport Restoration for Trump's Inauguration
Brazil's Supreme Court has denied former President Jair Bolsonaro's request to restore his passport for attending Donald Trump's inauguration in the US. The court argues that Bolsonaro, who is under multiple investigations, remains a flight risk and failed to prove a valid invitation. Bolsonaro denies all allegations.
Brazil's Supreme Court has rejected former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal to temporarily restore his passport, preventing him from attending Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the ruling, stating that Bolsonaro holds no official capacity to represent Brazil at the upcoming event.
Bolsonaro, who is embroiled in various investigations including an alleged coup attempt, had his passport confiscated by federal authorities in February due to being considered a flight risk. Despite an invitation letter from Trump's inauguration committee co-chairs, the court deemed his evidence insufficient.
In the wake of the decision, criticisms of Bolsonaro's travel intentions continue as lawmakers and legal experts debate his upcoming legal challenges. Brazil's Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet affirmed that Bolsonaro's personal interests do not override the public's need for legal accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
