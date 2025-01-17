Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy in America Amidst Tech Billionaire Influence

President Joe Biden delivered a powerful farewell speech on Wednesday, cautioning the nation about an impending drift towards oligarchy, where a few tech billionaires may control governmental actions.

Equating this shift with some of history's more oppressive regimes, Biden pointed to the wealth-driven political influence that is affecting both Republican and Democrat agendas.

The concept of oligarchy dates back to Ancient Greece, denoting command by the wealthy few, as opposed to aristocratic governance tied to nobility.

