Uneasy Truce in Gaza: Hopes and Heartbreak

A ceasefire in Gaza, plagued by last-minute negotiations, is expected to begin soon, according to U.S. officials. The deal, however, has not prevented recent Israeli strikes that have resulted in significant casualties within the region.

Envoys from the United States, alongside Qatari and Egyptian mediators, are attempting to resolve disputes regarding prisoner release lists. The issue remains a sticking point as the ceasefire date approaches.

The tense atmosphere in Gaza contrasts with hope for peace and aid, yet Israel's internal disagreements further complicate the situation, creating uncertainties about the implementation and success of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)