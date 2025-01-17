Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

In a dramatic political development, Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced his intention to resign should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government proceed with ratifying a ceasefire deal in Gaza. The proposed agreement, which Ben-Gvir opposes, is expected to undergo a cabinet vote despite ongoing controversy.

Ben-Gvir criticized the ceasefire proposition, labeling it as reckless and detrimental to past military achievements. Highlighting its potential to release Palestinian militants and withdraw from strategic Gazan areas, he warned, "This irresponsible deal erases the achievements of the war." Despite his strong stance, Ben-Gvir insisted that he would not attempt to dissolve the current government.

The ceasefire agreement faces additional scrutiny as tensions mount, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoing Ben-Gvir's dissent. The proposal, aimed at ending immediate hostilities, involves a multi-phase release of hostages. Concerns among hostage families express fears of future risks and perceived abandonment. As geopolitical dynamics unfold, Israeli political unity is tested once more.

