Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Prime Minister Netanyahu's government if a ceasefire deal in Gaza is ratified, opposing the agreement which he argues undermines war achievements and leaves Hamas undefeated. Political tensions rise amid hostage family protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:33 IST
Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
In a dramatic political development, Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced his intention to resign should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government proceed with ratifying a ceasefire deal in Gaza. The proposed agreement, which Ben-Gvir opposes, is expected to undergo a cabinet vote despite ongoing controversy.

Ben-Gvir criticized the ceasefire proposition, labeling it as reckless and detrimental to past military achievements. Highlighting its potential to release Palestinian militants and withdraw from strategic Gazan areas, he warned, "This irresponsible deal erases the achievements of the war." Despite his strong stance, Ben-Gvir insisted that he would not attempt to dissolve the current government.

The ceasefire agreement faces additional scrutiny as tensions mount, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoing Ben-Gvir's dissent. The proposal, aimed at ending immediate hostilities, involves a multi-phase release of hostages. Concerns among hostage families express fears of future risks and perceived abandonment. As geopolitical dynamics unfold, Israeli political unity is tested once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

