Tensions Escalate at LoC: Ceasefire Violation Sparks Conflict

The Pakistan Army crossed into the Indian side, violating the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, as confirmed by a defence spokesman on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 1.10 PM on Tuesday, prompting Indian troops to respond with controlled and calibrated retaliation. Official sources report injuries to five enemy soldiers in the ensuing conflict.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal stated that the ceasefire violation followed a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army emphasized the importance of adhering to the 2021 DGsMO agreement to maintain peace along the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)