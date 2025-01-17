Left Menu

Meta's Community Notes: A New Era for Social Media Content

Meta has announced the implementation of Community Notes, a feature for organic content resembling one from Elon Musk's platform, X. Paid ads won't be affected initially. This shift follows dropping its U.S. fact-checking program, with a planned rollout aligned with President-elect Trump's coming tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:50 IST
Meta's Community Notes: A New Era for Social Media Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has revealed plans to introduce a feature called Community Notes, drawing inspiration from a similar system on Elon Musk's platform, X. According to a Wall Street Journal report, these notes will be exclusive to organic content, leaving paid advertisements unaffected upon their launch later this year.

Reportedly, an internal message from Meta indicated that the program's specifics could still change, and initially, brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes. The introduction of Community Notes marks Meta's largest strategic realignment regarding political content, succeeding the recent termination of its U.S. fact-checking program.

Meta plans to gradually implement Community Notes across the United States over the coming months, coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. The social media giant noted that further refinements to the model are expected throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025