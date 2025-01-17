Meta's Community Notes: A New Era for Social Media Content

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has revealed plans to introduce a feature called Community Notes, drawing inspiration from a similar system on Elon Musk's platform, X. According to a Wall Street Journal report, these notes will be exclusive to organic content, leaving paid advertisements unaffected upon their launch later this year.

Reportedly, an internal message from Meta indicated that the program's specifics could still change, and initially, brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes. The introduction of Community Notes marks Meta's largest strategic realignment regarding political content, succeeding the recent termination of its U.S. fact-checking program.

Meta plans to gradually implement Community Notes across the United States over the coming months, coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. The social media giant noted that further refinements to the model are expected throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)