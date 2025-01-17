Biden Urges Netanyahu to Address Palestinian Concerns for Israel's Future
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden advised Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider Palestinian concerns for the future sustainability of Israel. Amid ongoing conflict with Hamas and international criticism, Biden affirmed the longstanding U.S. support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution.
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Palestinian issues to ensure Israel's long-term sustainability. This statement highlights ongoing global concerns over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Biden, soon to hand over the presidency to Donald Trump, reiterated his friendship with Netanyahu, despite recent disagreements over the Palestinian question. Biden's diplomatic pressure reflects concerns about millions of Palestinians lacking sovereign independence.
Amid criticism of his military and diplomatic support for Israel during its controversial assault on Gaza, Biden remains committed to Washington's ally. He indicated optimism for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, amidst decades of conflict and recent violent escalations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Palestinians
- conflict
- Hamas
- two-state solution
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- occupation
ALSO READ
Conflict Over Farm Policies: Union Minister Accuses AAP of Stalling Welfare Schemes
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
Tragic Tensions: Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives Amid Ongoing Conflict
IDF Faces Unprecedented Soldier Losses Post-Hamas Attack
Zelenskiy Praises Trump's Potential Decisiveness in Ukraine-Russia Conflict