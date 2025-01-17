Left Menu

Biden Urges Netanyahu to Address Palestinian Concerns for Israel's Future

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden advised Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider Palestinian concerns for the future sustainability of Israel. Amid ongoing conflict with Hamas and international criticism, Biden affirmed the longstanding U.S. support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:51 IST
Biden Urges Netanyahu to Address Palestinian Concerns for Israel's Future
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Palestinian issues to ensure Israel's long-term sustainability. This statement highlights ongoing global concerns over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Biden, soon to hand over the presidency to Donald Trump, reiterated his friendship with Netanyahu, despite recent disagreements over the Palestinian question. Biden's diplomatic pressure reflects concerns about millions of Palestinians lacking sovereign independence.

Amid criticism of his military and diplomatic support for Israel during its controversial assault on Gaza, Biden remains committed to Washington's ally. He indicated optimism for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, amidst decades of conflict and recent violent escalations.

