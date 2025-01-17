Left Menu

Arkansas Governor Sanders Heads to Davos for Key Discussions

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss important issues, including the youth mental health crisis and state roles in presidential transitions. She aims to hold Big Tech accountable and attract business investments to Arkansas.

Updated: 17-01-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:56 IST
Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, a prominent ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has announced her attendance at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos. She plans to participate from January 22 to 24, engaging in pivotal discussions on pressing issues.

Sanders will be featured in two significant panels. The first, led by The Anxious Generation author Jonathan Haidt, will focus on the impact of smartphones and social media on youth mental health. The second panel, alongside Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, will delve into the priorities of state governors and the significant role states play during presidential transitions. Moreover, Sanders intends to meet with business leaders to entice investments into Arkansas.

Governor Sanders, who formerly served as Trump's White House press secretary, emphasized the detrimental effects of Big Tech on youth mental well-being. She expressed eagerness to collaborate with Haidt on finding solutions and will advocate for Arkansas' favorable business climate to international companies. While Trump will contribute virtually on January 23, Sanders aims to leave a tangible impact in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

