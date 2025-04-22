Australia's Bold Social Media Ban: A Global Stand Against Big Tech

Amid mounting concerns over youth safety online, Australia is set to implement a groundbreaking ban prohibiting children under 16 from accessing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have shown rare bipartisan support for this initiative.

Both leaders highlighted the need for tighter regulations on multinational technology companies during a televised election debate. They insisted on the importance of holding these companies accountable for their treatment of minors, as the December enforcement deadline looms.

The ban, part of a broader effort to secure local news payment from social media giants, is anticipated to draw significant pressure from U.S.-based firms amidst wider trade tariff negotiations led by the American administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)