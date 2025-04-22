Australia's Bold Social Media Ban: A Global Stand Against Big Tech
Australia is set to implement a ban preventing children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Despite expected pressure from major tech companies, Prime Minister Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton are unified in their support for the ban, emphasizing heightened accountability for digital media firms.
Amid mounting concerns over youth safety online, Australia is set to implement a groundbreaking ban prohibiting children under 16 from accessing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have shown rare bipartisan support for this initiative.
Both leaders highlighted the need for tighter regulations on multinational technology companies during a televised election debate. They insisted on the importance of holding these companies accountable for their treatment of minors, as the December enforcement deadline looms.
The ban, part of a broader effort to secure local news payment from social media giants, is anticipated to draw significant pressure from U.S.-based firms amidst wider trade tariff negotiations led by the American administration.
