Gehlot Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversy Over Remarks

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has stepped forward to defend Rahul Gandhi amidst the fallout from his 'fighting the Indian state' comments. Gehlot has pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of exerting undue influence over key institutions such as the central investigative agencies and the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to Gehlot, the statements made by the Leader of Opposition were entirely justified given the current political climate.

Gehlot highlighted issues with the functioning of these institutions, recalling an incident when Supreme Court judges openly discussed the pressures they faced. Gehlot asserted, 'During this government's tenure, Supreme Court judges have publicly acknowledged pressure on the judiciary, reflecting the biased operation of these institutions. Rahul Gandhi's statement was certainly warranted in light of this context.'

The senior leader further criticized the RSS for not participating in India's freedom movement, accusing them of siding with the British. He claimed that RSS and BJP's ongoing motive is to dominate institutions to counter opposition voices. Citing a Supreme Court remark regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gehlot accused the BJP of using this entity as a tool to intimidate the public and sidestep pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Gehlot accused BJP leaders of twisting Rahul Gandhi's remarks to deflect attention from real issues while tarnishing his image. During the inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan,' a new party headquarters, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Congress and other opposition factions are contending against not just the BJP, but the 'Indian state' itself. He noted, 'Our battle is not just with a political organization like the BJP or RSS. The BJP and RSS have seized every institution, and we're now confronting them and the Indian state itself.'

