Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case

In a significant development, the Central Government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case. This high-stakes case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with Mann representing the NIA in both Special NIA Courts in Delhi and Appellate Courts.

This appointment comes amid preparations for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Mann's term is set for three years or until the trial's closure, marking a pivotal phase in the judicial process. The Mumbai attacks, which left many dead, involved complex international conspiracies and terrorism charges.

The NIA took charge of case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI, ordering its takeover in 2009. It implicates key figures from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), with connections traced back to Pakistani terrorists and officials. Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation have issued Red Notices against absconding suspects, while extradition remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)