Uproar in Punjab as SGPC Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'

A significant police presence was seen outside a cinema in Amritsar as the SGPC launched protests against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s film 'Emergency', alleging it maligns Sikh identity. The SGPC has demanded a ban, calling the film politically motivated and harmful to the Sikh community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:11 IST
SPGC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (Photo Credit: X/@SGPCAmritsar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of growing tensions, a heavy police deployment has been reported outside PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar, Punjab. The action comes in response to a planned protest by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'.

The film, produced by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, has sparked controversy due to claims of misrepresentation of Sikh characters, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and intentions to defame the Sikh community. The SGPC has been vocal in its opposition, with its president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami demanding a ban in Punjab, citing the film's 'politically motivated' agenda.

The SGPC has already submitted a demand letter to the Punjab government to halt the film's release, emphasizing potential hurt to Sikh sentiments. Concerns were raised that the film has incorrectly portrayed Sikh history, prompting calls for action, including a possible protest if the film is shown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

