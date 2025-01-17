Uproar in Punjab as SGPC Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'
A significant police presence was seen outside a cinema in Amritsar as the SGPC launched protests against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s film 'Emergency', alleging it maligns Sikh identity. The SGPC has demanded a ban, calling the film politically motivated and harmful to the Sikh community.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of growing tensions, a heavy police deployment has been reported outside PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar, Punjab. The action comes in response to a planned protest by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'.
The film, produced by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, has sparked controversy due to claims of misrepresentation of Sikh characters, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and intentions to defame the Sikh community. The SGPC has been vocal in its opposition, with its president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami demanding a ban in Punjab, citing the film's 'politically motivated' agenda.
The SGPC has already submitted a demand letter to the Punjab government to halt the film's release, emphasizing potential hurt to Sikh sentiments. Concerns were raised that the film has incorrectly portrayed Sikh history, prompting calls for action, including a possible protest if the film is shown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Financial Leap: Record-Breaking Revenue Collection
Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates Punjabi Bagh Club Road Flyover; to save 11 lakh litres of fuel annually
Punjab CM Criticizes Centre's 'Backdoor' Revival of Farm Laws
Punjab Govt Dismisses Officer for Facilitating Gangster's Custodial Interview
Delhi Unveils Punjabi Bagh's Six-Lane Flyover to Ease Daily Commutes