Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Purvanchali Remarks

In a pointed rebuke, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of perpetuating prejudices against people from Purvanchal. This allegation arose after a BJP spokesperson reportedly used offensive language against an AAP MLA from the region during a televised debate.

Yadav condemned the remarks as reflective of a deep-seated bias within the BJP towards the Purvanchal community, including people from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He emphasized that such insults are not easily amendable through a mere apology as they have left a lasting impact on the people involved.

Backing Yadav's sentiments, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP leaders for habitually using derogatory language. He urged the Purvanchali electorate to express their disapproval during the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, which will see a keen contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)