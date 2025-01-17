Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Deal Faces Uncertain Approval

The Israeli cabinet prepares to finalize a ceasefire with Hamas, aiming to halt intense violence in Gaza. The deal involves releasing hostages and exchanging prisoners. Despite delays and opposition, it has garnered significant backing, offering a glimmer of hope amidst widespread displacement and devastation in Gaza.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli cabinet is set to give the final nod to a pivotal ceasefire agreement with Hamas, following negotiations facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office indicated imminent approval amidst ongoing airstrikes and intense political discussions.

Delays have been rampant, largely due to internal disagreements and logistical challenges, including disputes over prisoner identities, but Netanyahu remains optimistic. In a bid to expedite negotiations, families of hostages publicly urged the government to proceed swiftly.

The ceasefire outlines a six-week cessation of hostilities, prisoner exchanges, and enhanced humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, hardline factions within Israel contest the deal, demanding continued military actions. Nonetheless, the agreement marks a potential turning point for a region besieged by conflict.

