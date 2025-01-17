Hungarian PM Urges Scrapping of EU Sanctions on Russia

In a provocative statement on state radio, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the European Union to lift its sanctions against Russia. This call comes as Orban argues for a recalibration of EU-Russia relations.

Orban pointed to upcoming geopolitical shifts, particularly with Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency, as a pivotal factor necessitating this strategic change.

He emphasized the importance of crafting a relationship with Russia that is free of sanctions, contending that such a move would be beneficial for the European Union in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)