Dilip Saikia's Unopposed Election as Assam BJP President
Dilip Saikia was elected unopposed as the new Assam BJP president, succeeding outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita. The election was overseen by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Saikia, a BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, filed his nomination with support from party leaders, ensuring his unanimous election.
- Country:
- India
Dilip Saikia has assumed the position of Assam BJP president after being elected unopposed on Friday. The election process, managed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, culminated in Saikia receiving his appointment letter.
Several prominent figures, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and outgoing state party president Bhabesh Kalita, were present during the announcement, underscoring the party's support for Saikia.
Saikia, who serves as a BJP national general secretary and is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, filed his nomination backed by a list of 20 key proposers and supporters, ensuring a smooth selection process, aided by top leaders like Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Empowering Women in Rural Leadership to Drive Socio-Economic Transformation
BJP targeting to win over 50 per cent votes in Delhi, its assembly vote share steadily catching up with Lok Sabha votes: Baijayant Jay Panda.
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Lok Sabha's Unwavering Pillar: The Secretariat's Role in Strengthening Democracy