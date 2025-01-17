Dilip Saikia's Unopposed Election as Assam BJP President

Dilip Saikia has assumed the position of Assam BJP president after being elected unopposed on Friday. The election process, managed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, culminated in Saikia receiving his appointment letter.

Several prominent figures, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and outgoing state party president Bhabesh Kalita, were present during the announcement, underscoring the party's support for Saikia.

Saikia, who serves as a BJP national general secretary and is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, filed his nomination backed by a list of 20 key proposers and supporters, ensuring a smooth selection process, aided by top leaders like Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra.

(With inputs from agencies.)