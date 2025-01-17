Left Menu

Dilip Saikia's Unopposed Election as Assam BJP President

Dilip Saikia was elected unopposed as the new Assam BJP president, succeeding outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita. The election was overseen by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Saikia, a BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, filed his nomination with support from party leaders, ensuring his unanimous election.

Updated: 17-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:00 IST
Dilip Saikia has assumed the position of Assam BJP president after being elected unopposed on Friday. The election process, managed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, culminated in Saikia receiving his appointment letter.

Several prominent figures, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and outgoing state party president Bhabesh Kalita, were present during the announcement, underscoring the party's support for Saikia.

Saikia, who serves as a BJP national general secretary and is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, filed his nomination backed by a list of 20 key proposers and supporters, ensuring a smooth selection process, aided by top leaders like Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

