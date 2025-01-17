Macron's Diplomatic Mission to Revive Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron has embarked on a significant visit to Lebanon. His diplomatic mission seeks to bolster the country's journey towards recovery after a turbulent 14-month war with Israel and Hezbollah.

Landed in Beirut, Macron was welcomed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. A visit to the southern region, where French troops are stationed as peacekeepers, was on his itinerary.

Promising continued support, Macron urged Lebanon's leaders to drive economic reforms essential for the nation's stability and prosperity amid its worst financial crisis in decades.

