Macron's Diplomatic Mission to Revive Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon to support the country's political recovery post the Israel-Hezbollah war. His visit follows a ceasefire brokered by France, aiming to restore stability and expedite economic reforms. Macron will meet newly-elected leaders, emphasizing the need for substantial reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:10 IST
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron has embarked on a significant visit to Lebanon. His diplomatic mission seeks to bolster the country's journey towards recovery after a turbulent 14-month war with Israel and Hezbollah.

Landed in Beirut, Macron was welcomed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. A visit to the southern region, where French troops are stationed as peacekeepers, was on his itinerary.

Promising continued support, Macron urged Lebanon's leaders to drive economic reforms essential for the nation's stability and prosperity amid its worst financial crisis in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

