Orban's Defiance: U.S. Sanctions and Hungarian Sovereignty

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized U.S. sanctions imposed on Antal Rogan, his cabinet chief responsible for national security. Speaking on state radio, Orban suggested the sanctions, which cited corruption allegations, solidified Rogan's role and demonstrated his successful safeguarding of Hungarian sovereignty.

Labeling the move as a "last, petty revenge" from the outgoing U.S. ambassador, Orban emphasized Hungary's resilient stance against foreign pressures. Orban, anticipating improved relations with the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting national interests against perceived threats.

Vowing to diminish the impact of foreign networks, Orban targeted George Soros and his Open Society Foundation, aiming to erode their influence in Hungary. Orban's government has increasingly scrutinized foreign-funded NGOs, accentuating tensions with European liberal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)