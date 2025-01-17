Left Menu

Orban's Defiance: U.S. Sanctions and Hungarian Sovereignty

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended his cabinet chief Antal Rogan amidst U.S. sanctions. Orban claims the measures, seen as the outgoing U.S. administration's retaliation, validate Rogan's commitment to national security. Orban also aims to eliminate George Soros's influence in Hungary, anticipating positive U.S.-Hungarian relations under Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:10 IST
Orban's Defiance: U.S. Sanctions and Hungarian Sovereignty
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized U.S. sanctions imposed on Antal Rogan, his cabinet chief responsible for national security. Speaking on state radio, Orban suggested the sanctions, which cited corruption allegations, solidified Rogan's role and demonstrated his successful safeguarding of Hungarian sovereignty.

Labeling the move as a "last, petty revenge" from the outgoing U.S. ambassador, Orban emphasized Hungary's resilient stance against foreign pressures. Orban, anticipating improved relations with the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting national interests against perceived threats.

Vowing to diminish the impact of foreign networks, Orban targeted George Soros and his Open Society Foundation, aiming to erode their influence in Hungary. Orban's government has increasingly scrutinized foreign-funded NGOs, accentuating tensions with European liberal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025