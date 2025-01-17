Left Menu

Pence Advocates for Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions with China

Former US Vice President Mike Pence urged President-elect Donald Trump to bolster support for Taiwan amid fears of Chinese invasion. During a Taipei visit, Pence warned of global nuclear risks and urged a US-Taiwan free trade agreement, emphasizing US commitments to Taiwan and allies.

In a pointed speech delivered in Taipei, former US Vice President Mike Pence called upon President-elect Donald Trump to renew America's commitment to supporting Taiwan, should China attempt invasion. Pence's statement highlights the potential global repercussions including an escalated nuclear arms race and destabilized international security.

Pence expressed that the annexation would erode confidence among smaller Asian nations in American deterrence, pushing them towards nuclear armament. His call aims to reassure Taiwan of US military support, challenging Trump's prior remarks that cast doubt over US ties with Taiwan.

Emphasizing bipartisan consensus on China's threat, Pence advocated for a US-Taiwan free trade agreement and highlighted his efforts, during Trump's first term, to shift US policy on China. Pence also sought global intervention in the case of Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai, underscoring broader regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

