Iran and Russia: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia on Friday to sign an expansive cooperation treaty with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The agreement aims to bolster relations between the two nations, covering sectors such as trade, military, science, and culture.

The signing of this treaty marks the third meeting between Pezeshkian and Putin since the Iranian president's election in July. The timing coincides with the pending inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, although Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the discussions had been planned long ago.

The collaboration comes at a time when Russia and Iran are aligning more closely after a history of challenging relations, especially in the face of economic sanctions and global diplomatic shifts. Iran's growing reliance on Moscow signals a strategic pivot amid mounting economic and geopolitical pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)