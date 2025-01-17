Farmers' Plight: Appeals Ignored Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Centre and Punjab government for being unresponsive to farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike. Despite 111 other farmers joining in, the government has shown insensitivity, reminiscent of past protests against three controversial farm laws.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Central and Punjab governments of neglecting farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike, a protest that has lasted 51 days. Gehlot spoke out on Friday, highlighting the growing impatience among farmers due to the perceived insensitivity of authorities.
A total of 111 other farmers have joined Dallewal's protest, aiming to push the government to address their concerns. The farmers demand a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops, a key issue that has drawn attention to the ongoing protest at the Khanauri border since November.
Gehlot expressed frustration at the governmental inaction, citing the past loss of about 700 farmer lives in protests against three controversial farm laws as a grim reminder of the need for open dialogue and resolution with the agricultural community.
