Kiran Singh Deo Re-elected as Chhattisgarh BJP Chief

Kiran Singh Deo was re-elected unopposed as the president of Chhattisgarh's BJP unit for a second term on Friday. The announcement was made by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde at a program held at the party's state office, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar.

Deo, a 63-year-old legislator from the Bastar region, expressed his gratitude to the party's national and state leadership for entrusting him with this role again. His election comes after the BJP's landslide victory in the recent Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Having held various positions within the party over the past two and a half decades, Deo's political journey began as a student leader in the 1980s and gradually rose to become an influential figure within the state. His tenure as the Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation's mayor and the BJP's state unit general secretary underscores his experience and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)