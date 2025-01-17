Political Power Play: Delhi's 'Noora Kushti' Drama Unfolds
The Congress has accused the AAP and BJP of treating Delhi as a 'noora kushti' battlefield in the lead-up to assembly elections. Highlighting promises like subsidized LPG, free electricity, and monetary grants, the Congress aims to sway voters with its assurances to manage the capital effectively.
The Congress party accused AAP and BJP of reducing Delhi to a pawn in their electoral power tussle, terming it 'noora kushti', at a press conference on Friday.
Pawan Khera, AICC chairman of Media and Publicity, highlighted the rise in fraud cases since the governmental changes in 2013 and 2014, labeling them as 'double fraud'. The party assured voters of fulfilling its promises immediately if voted to power.
Congress has rolled out an array of guarantees, including subsidized LPG cylinders, free electricity up to 300 units, and monetary grants for women and unemployed youths to win voter confidence ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
