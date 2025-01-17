Left Menu

Poonawalla Apologizes Amid Surname Controversy

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla apologizes for his controversial comments on AAP MLA Rituraj Jha's surname after backlash from political rivals and allies. The incident highlights sensitivities ahead of Delhi elections, with a significant Purvanchali voter base. Poonawalla expressed regret, emphasizing respect for people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Updated: 17-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:53 IST
Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued an apology on Friday for his controversial comments about the surname of AAP MLA Rituraj Jha.

Poonawalla expressed regret for his remarks, acknowledging that his words had hurt the sentiments of the Purvanchali community, a significant voter base in Delhi.

The controversy arises amidst tense political rivalry as Delhi prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, with the BJP and AAP locked in a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

