Poonawalla Apologizes Amid Surname Controversy

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued an apology on Friday for his controversial comments about the surname of AAP MLA Rituraj Jha.

Poonawalla expressed regret for his remarks, acknowledging that his words had hurt the sentiments of the Purvanchali community, a significant voter base in Delhi.

The controversy arises amidst tense political rivalry as Delhi prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, with the BJP and AAP locked in a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)