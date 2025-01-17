Left Menu

Nvidia CEO Chooses Lunar New Year Over Trump's Inauguration

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang announced he will skip Donald Trump's inauguration to celebrate the Lunar New Year with employees. When questioned about his discussions with the Trump administration regarding U.S. AI export rules, Huang mentioned that discussions have not yet taken place.

Jensen Huang
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Nvidia's chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, has declared he will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Instead, he intends to celebrate the Lunar New Year alongside employee families, prioritizing cultural festivities over political events.

Huang, speaking to reporters at Nvidia's New Year celebration in Taipei, explained his decision to forgo the ceremony in Washington. He emphasized the importance of marking the Lunar New Year with his team, highlighting the company's commitment to cultural values.

In response to questions about U.S. artificial intelligence export regulations under the incoming Trump administration, Huang stated that no discussions have occurred yet, adding a layer of anticipation to the company's strategic positioning amidst evolving policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

