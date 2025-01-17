Left Menu

The Women’s March: A Movement at a Crossroads

Caroline Waterman, a disillusioned activist, reflects the growing divide within the women's rights movement in the U.S. Since the 2017 Women's March, held in response to Trump's presidency, participation and enthusiasm have waned, exposing racial divides. The upcoming 'People's March' aims to unify diverse causes but lacks the participation of key figures.

Caroline Waterman, once an enthusiastic participant in the Women's March, now finds herself disheartened by her fellow white women who support Donald Trump. Despite being politically active since 2017, Waterman is hesitant to join this year's demonstration, which has been rebranded as the 'People's March.'

The original march in 2017 was historic, with over 500,000 attendees in Washington, but the upcoming march is expected to draw just 25,000. The movement is grappling with internal challenges, including racial divides and the absence of key figures like Gloria Steinem, reflecting its ongoing evolution.

Despite these struggles, organizers are committed to galvanizing support by focusing on various issues such as climate justice and abortion rights. By prioritizing grassroots organizing and long-term activism, they aim to foster a renewed and united front in the women's rights movement.

